Illegal arms racket busted, two arrested by Delhi police 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two key members of an interstate racket that was involved in supplying illegal weapons and ammunition to gangs across the national capital region and Punjab, a police official confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ram Kumar (36), Suraj Kumar (23), and Joban Preet (21), were arrested along with 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols.

According to police, on August 5, on the basis of specific information, a trap was laid near Rohini Sector 18 Metro Station, and three members of this arms syndicate, Ram, Suraj, and Jobanpreet, were apprehended by the police. On interrogation, it was revealed that Kumar brought this consignment of illegal arms from Taran Singh and Robin Singh, both residents of Burhanpur, MP, to supply Suraj and Jobanpreet Singh.

"Ram Kumar further disclosed that he would supply illegal weapons to various people in MP, Delhi, and the NCR. He also revealed that he would procure illegal firearms such as semi-automatic pistols at Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per pistol from the MP-based suppliers and further sold them at Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per pistol to the buyers,” the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

