JNUSU alleges wardens misusing hostel facilities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday demanded the administration constitute an inquiry committee to probe the wardens for their alleged involvement in retaining unauthorized residents.

JNUSU members claimed that a resident of Brahmaputra Hostel was injured by an illegal occupant who had been staying in the hostel for over a year.

“His stay was facilitated by the warden Saurabh Sharma, who is well known for his affiliation with the ABVP, and has gained his faculty status at JNU as a reward for his involvement in violent activities,” said one of the JNUSU leaders.

Elaborating further, the student representative stated that there are at least three hostel rooms that have been illegitimately occupied by non-residents for over a year, through favors obtained from the accused warden Saurabh Sharma.

“All this while, the JNU administration has been telling us that there are no vacant rooms available that can be allotted to students. However, clearly, Sanghi wardens like Saurabh Sharma, bootlickers of the BJP-RSS have reserved rooms in hostels for those who share similar ideologies, while the students are forced to spend thousands of rupees finding accommodation outside the campus,” said Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president.

According to the students, when the hostel committee discovered these occupants, they were confronted and forced to leave, however, one of them returned. When confronted again, the illegal occupant resorted to violence and allegedly attempted to hurt a student and a security guard with a pair of scissors. The situation could have escalated into a grievous tragedy, the students shared.

The student outfit further alleged, “While numerous students await hostel accommodations for nearly a year, individuals backed by Sanghi wardens are occupying hostel rooms. Clearly, the administration’s narrative that Ph.D. students are not vacating their rooms, leading to a shortage of hostels, is a fabrication. Meanwhile, students who have not been allotted rooms due to the partiality on the part of the administration have been penalized for living with their friends in other hostel rooms.”

Thus the students demanded that Saurabh Sharma be terminated from his position as warden with immediate effect. An impartial committee, including a member from the hostel committee, should be established to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter.

