Man who killed accomplice for leaving ‘gang of snatchers’ held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted robber-cum-snatcher who

had last year allegedly stabbed one of his accomplices to death as the latter stopped taking part in committing crimes with them.

The accused, identified as Gulzar Ali (25), was evading arrest since March 2022 when he committed the brutal murder.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said that information was received that one accused named Gulzar Ali wanted in a murder case of Narela Industrial Area Police Station is hiding himself in the area of Sangam Vihar, Delhi after which his specific location was traced.

"A trap was laid at the place of information and the accused was apprehended,” the Special CP said. During the course of interrogation, accused Gulzar Ali disclosed that on March 25, 2022, he along with other associates named Amit, Nazim alias Billa, Satyam alias Machhi and Kishan made a plan to murder Imran alias Mota, as he had stopped snatching with them.

He was regularly in contact with other associates and provided a knife to Satyam and Kishan to kill the deceased. When the deceased was consuming alcohol near Holambi Kalan, Delhi, they stabbed the deceased and fled at the spot.

The accused Gulazar’s other associates have already been arrested in this case but he and one of his other associates were evading their arrest, the official added.

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted robber-cum-snatcher who had last year allegedly stabbed one of his accomplices to death as the latter stopped taking part in committing crimes with them. The accused, identified as Gulzar Ali (25), was evading arrest since March 2022 when he committed the brutal murder. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said that information was received that one accused named Gulzar Ali wanted in a murder case of Narela Industrial Area Police Station is hiding himself in the area of Sangam Vihar, Delhi after which his specific location was traced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "A trap was laid at the place of information and the accused was apprehended,” the Special CP said. During the course of interrogation, accused Gulzar Ali disclosed that on March 25, 2022, he along with other associates named Amit, Nazim alias Billa, Satyam alias Machhi and Kishan made a plan to murder Imran alias Mota, as he had stopped snatching with them. He was regularly in contact with other associates and provided a knife to Satyam and Kishan to kill the deceased. When the deceased was consuming alcohol near Holambi Kalan, Delhi, they stabbed the deceased and fled at the spot. The accused Gulazar’s other associates have already been arrested in this case but he and one of his other associates were evading their arrest, the official added.