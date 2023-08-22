'She never spoke to me about her anger issues': Shraddha Walkar's father

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The father of Sharddha Walkar told a Delhi court on Monday that his daughter never spoke to him about her 'serious anger issues' or getting 'abusive first' with Aaftab Amin Poonawala, her live-in partner, accused of killing her and chopping the body into pieces.

He also denied having been told by her daughter that she felt guilty about not defending her mother properly against her father’s aggressive or abusive behaviour.

Vikas Madan Walkar was being cross-examined as a prosecution witness by Poonawala’s counsel before Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar. Poonawala is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar on May 18 last year.

Defence counsel Akshay Bhandari posed several questions to Vikas Madan Walkar after playing some video clips where the deceased was speaking to a counsellor.

“Is it correct that in the said videos your daughter is telling the counsellor that you used to beat your wife? Is it correct that your daughter is also saying that she feels guilty that she did not defend her mother properly against your aggressive, abusive behaviour?” he asked.

“It is correct that she has stated so in the videos. However, she never said the same to me,” Walker responded. After a few other clips were played in the open court, Bhandari resumed the

cross-examination.

“Is it correct that in the video your daughter is stating she has anger issues and she gets abusive first (with Poonawala)?” the defence counsel asked her father. Walkar’s response to every question was his daughter never told him about any of these issues.

