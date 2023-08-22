Temporary MCD employees will be regularised: Arvind Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, said that after 13 years, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have received their salaries on the first day of the month.

He said that prior to this, in 2010, employees were given salaries on a particular date. The CM provided certificates of regularisation to 317 employees who were earlier employed on a temporary basis.“We will also make sure that the remaining employees are made permanent. This is my guarantee. We will fulfil every promise. Together, we will make Delhi not only the cleanest city in the country but also in the world. We will involve the people of Delhi in this initiative,” he assured the employees.

"I want to congratulate those 317 workers who are getting the certificates of regularization. The rest of the MCD employees will get their permanent appointment letters. This process has just started and it’s a rigorous process. Before the elections, I gave you the guarantee of making MCD employees permanent, at any cost I will fulfil it. It may take some time, but everyone will get their permanent appointment letters,” Kejriwal reaffirmed.

"I was hopeful that revenue of the MCD will rise and you will start receiving your salaries on the first day of the month but I didn’t expect it to be this soon,” Kejriwal said in his address to MCD employees.

MCD Mayor, Shelly Oberoi, stated, “Now everyone’s salary is being credited to their accounts on the first day of the month. Sanitation workers are the backbone of the Municipal Corporation. The Mega Cleaning Campaign was launched recently. Three thousand people in all 250 wards have been included. All officials and representatives are working on the ground. Credit for this also goes to the sanitation workers. MCD now undertake every possible task that was left undone in the previous years.”

MEGA CLEANLINESS DRIVE LAUNCHED IN THE CITY

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been running an excellent cleanliness drive. The people of Delhi have a singular demand from the MCD, to ensure the cleanliness of Delhi. The entirety of Delhi will be cleaned under the Mega Cleanliness Drive; MLAs, Councillors, and officials are working at the ground level to assure implementation. Gradually, we will seek to increase citizen participation. I’m hopeful that within a few months, we will make Delhi a neat and tidy city,” Kejriwal said in his address.

