Delhi court has allowed jailed Manish Sisodia to spend from his MLA fund: AAP govt

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that a Delhi court has granted permission to Manish Sisodia, Patparganj MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister, to make expenditures from his MLA fund.

He had filed an application before a Delhi court for permission to release money from his MLA fund.

The AAP claimed that Sisodia was reportedly receiving letters from the people of his legislative assembly constituency in relation to area development projects.

Owing to this, Sisodia filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court seeking permission to withdraw funds from his MLA fund.

The development works include internal roads in the Patparganj Legislative Assembly Constituency, apart from installing boom barriers in society gates and water coolers in religious places. The work is expected to be carried out soon.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that soon after the court’s decision, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his regard for the MLA’s dedication saying, “We are all proud of Manish Sisodia. Even while he is in jail, he cares about the people of Delhi and his legislative assembly constituency. Today, he requested permission from the court to utilize his MLA fund for the development of his constituency. The court granted him permission for this.”

The order came while the Delhi excise policy case was being heard at the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court where the central investigating agency informed that a supplementary chargesheet would be brought in, based on the developments that have arisen in the course of the investigation.

Sisodia, who was produced in the court presented an application to release money from his MLA fund for development work in his constituency Patparganj. The application was not opposed by the CBI.

CBI to file supplementary charge sheet in Excise case

The CBI on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it is in the process of filing a fresh supplementary charge sheet in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam against AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others.

The central investigating agency made the submission in response to a query by Special Judge M K Nagpal on whether the matter should be fixed for arguments on the framing of charges.

The CBI replied in the negative and said that the investigation was still ongoing.

The agency said a report will be filed after the completion of the probe.



