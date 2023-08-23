Home Cities Delhi

MCD school principals sent to IIM Kozhikode for training

On Tuesday, Education Minister Atishi and Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi reached IIM Kozhikode to interact with those undergoing training.

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

MCD school principals to IIM Kozhikode

MCD school principals at IIM Kozhikode. (Photo | Atishi Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its efforts to overhaul education in MCD schools, the AAP-led Delhi government has sent a group of MCD school principals to IIM Kozhikode. Prior to this, another group was sent to IIM Ahmedabad for school leadership and management training.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Atishi and Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi reached IIM Kozhikode to interact with those undergoing training.

For the first time, principals are receiving training at IIMs. The presence of the education minister at the training boosted the morale of trainees.

While interacting with the principals, Education Minister Atishi said, “Just like Delhi government schools, MCD schools too will witness an education revolution soon. MCD school principals will become torchbearers of this revolution. They are the hope for a brighter future for lakhs of children studying in MCD schools.”

In keeping with Kejriwal’s assertion that teachers require greater exposure to create world-class educational institutions, the principals have been sent to IIM Kozhikode for training, where they may gain greater exposure to education.

With the varied scope of training at IIM facilities, it may be expected that a conducive learning environment shall be established at MCD schools. 

It may be noted that for the first time, MCD school principals are undergoing training at various IIMs. This is the second batch of 50 members, including principals and SCERT teachers.

Earlier in June, another batch received training at IIM Ahmedabad in a 5-day capacity-building program. The training covers leadership and management education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIM Kozhikode MCD school principals Education Minister Atishi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp