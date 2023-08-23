MCD school principals sent to IIM Kozhikode for training

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its efforts to overhaul education in MCD schools, the AAP-led Delhi government has sent a group of MCD school principals to IIM Kozhikode. Prior to this, another group was sent to IIM Ahmedabad for school leadership and management training.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Atishi and Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi reached IIM Kozhikode to interact with those undergoing training.

For the first time, principals are receiving training at IIMs. The presence of the education minister at the training boosted the morale of trainees.

While interacting with the principals, Education Minister Atishi said, “Just like Delhi government schools, MCD schools too will witness an education revolution soon. MCD school principals will become torchbearers of this revolution. They are the hope for a brighter future for lakhs of children studying in MCD schools.”

In keeping with Kejriwal’s assertion that teachers require greater exposure to create world-class educational institutions, the principals have been sent to IIM Kozhikode for training, where they may gain greater exposure to education.

With the varied scope of training at IIM facilities, it may be expected that a conducive learning environment shall be established at MCD schools.

It may be noted that for the first time, MCD school principals are undergoing training at various IIMs. This is the second batch of 50 members, including principals and SCERT teachers.

Earlier in June, another batch received training at IIM Ahmedabad in a 5-day capacity-building program. The training covers leadership and management education.

