Public holiday in Delhi from September 8-10 for G-20 summit

An official from the L-G House said that there will be no blanket closure of banks and other financial institutions located in the New Delhi district.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced public holidays from September 8-10 in view of the G-20 summit slated for the period. This newspaper was the first to write that the Delhi government might declare September 8 (Friday) a holiday.

In a statement, the city government announced public holidays on September 8, 9 and 10. “All offices under the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will remain closed. All schools will also observe holidays for the three days,” the announcement read.

“The move was proposed by Delhi Police which CM Arvind Kejriwal approved after it was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the chief minister for approval. It will be sent for the L-G’s nod,” an official said.

However, confusion prevails on the regulation of private offices and banks.

An official from the L-G House said that there will be no blanket closure of banks and other financial institutions located in the New Delhi district.

“Since September 9 and 10 will fall on second Saturday and Sunday, the banks and other government financial institutes will naturally remain closed. However, on September 8 (Friday), their operations will be regulated. They could remain open, maybe, for a few hours. It applies to private establishments as well. However, all emergency services will remain operational,” the official said. 

“The objective is to regulate the traffic movement as it may obstruct the security passage of presidents and heads of states,” he added.

