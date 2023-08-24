11,650 Delhi University seats allocated in third admission round

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has allotted seats to more than 11,650 students in the undergraduate courses in its third round of admission. The second round saw a total of 64,288 students securing seats, out of which 34,642 finalised their seat.

Around 28,000 students opted for re-allotment, out of which, 6,104 candidates got the preferred choice, said DU Dean of Admission, Haneet Gandhi.

“In the third round, we have allocated 11,656 seats across the university. The third round will conclude on August 27. The university may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats,” added Gandhi.

In DU colleges, a total of 71,000 seats were available in undergraduate programmes and distributed through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023.

The classes for the undergraduate courses commenced on August 16. Recently, the university conducted admissions for their supernumerary seats.

These encompassed 1,544 seats distributed among all colleges through the sports quota, 886 seats under the extra-curricular activities quota, and 3,117 seats in the CW category (children/widows of the armed forces).

The data recorded till August 15 showed that the top five programmes which students selected were B.Com and BA streams.

Amid claims by several DU students that their admission to postgraduate courses has been rejected despite being allotted seats in the university’s first list under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023, the varsity’s administration on Monday said their admission will be considered in subsequent rounds.

