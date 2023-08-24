Delhi students celebrate Chandrayaan’s safe landing on the moon

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jubilant at Chandrayaan-3‘s historic moon landing on Wednesday, the monumental event created a nation-wide buzz of excitement and patriotism. In Delhi, Education Minister Atishi along with students of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Kautilya) school witnessed the live broadcast of the soft landing. The minister interacted with the students on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s feat in space exploration.

Atishi, expressing her joy over the successful landing said, “Today signifies an extraordinary milestone for India. Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing underscores our scientists’ unwavering commitment to pushing scientific boundaries. This exceptional accomplishment will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for generations to come, igniting a passion for innovation and exploration within our youth.”

During her interaction with the students, she talked about the significance of this achievement and its impact on the scientific developments.

She said, “Today our students have witnessed history being made. This achievement will ignite in them the aspiration to envision grand and inventive prospects for India’s future. This particular event shows that investment in education and research always takes the country on path of progress.”

Further she added that this is just a beginning for India. The day will soon come when India’s space exploration will be considered as an epitome for the world.

Lifting the spirits of the students, she said that as students they are witnessing the accomplishments of Indian scientists. If they are to dedicate themselves to their studies, sooner in future they will be collaborating in such glorious space programmes.

The government school students displayed their gaiety and enthusiasm as the Vikram lander and the rover of Chandrayaan-3 made contact with the lunar surface.

Earlier in the day, people in several parts of Delhi held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurudwaras for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with others joined a special “Ardas” held at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here to pray for the success of the mission.

Nearly 150 girl students of Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat madrassa at Mandoli were also part of a special prayer held there hours before the scheduled landing of the Chandrayaan lander.

The Vishu Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a “Yajna” at Sant Nagar Burari, praying for the success of India’s ambitious project.

“We have unwavering faith that god will definitely listen to our collective prayer done with pure mind and special mantras of Vedas,” said Vimlesh Bansal, a vedic scholar at Arya Samaj temple. Delhi government school children also joined the nation in praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan lander by making special posters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared pictures of the school children on social media platform X. “Delighted to see the sincere interest of the Delhi Govt. school kids as they await Chandrayaan-3’s landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud,” he wrote on X.

ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface later on the day.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO’s second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the Soviet Union.

