Delhi: Teen rape survivor assaulted again, gets pregnant

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old rape survivor was again allegedly sexually assaulted by a man residing in her neighbourhood in Ambedkar Nagar area following which she got pregnant.

Even as the Delhi Police is yet to confirm information in this regard, the matter was brought to light by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal who even issued a notice to the police seeking a detailed action taken report.

The commission said that it received a complaint from the victim’s father who lives with his family in Madangir. The complainant informed that on April 23, his daughter went missing and when he lodged a police complaint, he was asked to wait till morning.

The next morning, the girl came back and informed that she was sleeping on the terrace. The father said that after the incident, the girl used to remain quiet and isolated. She was counselled, but her condition worsened and she started getting panic attacks.

According to the DCW, the girl was admitted to a private hospital on August 17 where it was found that she was 3-4 months pregnant. During counselling, it was found that a boy living in their neighbourhood had allegedly raped her on that particular night when she had gone missing.

“The complainant said the accused threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, or he would kill her family,” the commission said.

The man also claimed that his daughter was also sexually assaulted in the past by another man who was living in the building of his house in Sangam Vihar in 2018-19.

“We have been informed that an FIR for rape and under POCSO Act has been registered at PS Ambedkar Nagar but it mentions only one accused and not the others. Also, the statement of survivor under 164 CrPC has not been recorded,” Maliwal said. It was learnt that the victim is in a government hospital as the incident has severely impacted her.

