Delhi traders fear huge business loss due to partial lockdown for G20 Summit

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital will witness a partial lockdown from September 8-10 in view of the G20 summit. The move has come citing security protocols of Presidents and heads of the states who will be arriving in the city.

However, the traders of upscale markets in central Delhi are not happy with the decision since they will have to incur a loss of four days as Janmashtami will be observed on 7 September while the next three days will observe public holidays.

“I think government could have better managed the move considering our concerns as we will have to incur huge losses since the days coincide with the weekend when the markets see increased footfalls of customers,” said Atul Bhargava, President, New Delhi Traders Association.

He said that the traders understand the security concerns since a lot of VVIP movement will be on the roads. However, he also expressed disappointment since the community was expecting to welcome thousands of foreign delegates who would have experienced local flavour of shopping in the national capital.

“Since a great focus was given on the beautification and revamping of the commercial areas including Connaught Place, traders were expecting to get a chance to showcase the local traditions through their articles which the delegates would have taken back to their place as a fond memory. But, it’s not happening,” Bhargava said.

He also suggested that the administration could have regulated the market area through restricting the movement of buses and other modes of transport. As per the notification by the city government, markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Chanakyapuri and Malcha Marg and other areas with high footfall will remain closed.

Meanwhile, another traders body, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) shared that the clarity over what is closed and where is troubling the traders in planning ahead.

“Due to the arrival of markets closer news, many types of questions are arising among the traders of different markets. Which markets will remain closed, which will not? How will business be

done in the meantime? Confusion prevails among traders. More than 100 market associations have approached CTI on this issue,” said Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, CTI.

Public holiday from September 8-10

There will be public holidays in the city from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, institutions and commercial establishments, a government notification said on Wednesday. All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed, it added.

NEW DELHI: The national capital will witness a partial lockdown from September 8-10 in view of the G20 summit. The move has come citing security protocols of Presidents and heads of the states who will be arriving in the city. However, the traders of upscale markets in central Delhi are not happy with the decision since they will have to incur a loss of four days as Janmashtami will be observed on 7 September while the next three days will observe public holidays. “I think government could have better managed the move considering our concerns as we will have to incur huge losses since the days coincide with the weekend when the markets see increased footfalls of customers,” said Atul Bhargava, President, New Delhi Traders Association.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the traders understand the security concerns since a lot of VVIP movement will be on the roads. However, he also expressed disappointment since the community was expecting to welcome thousands of foreign delegates who would have experienced local flavour of shopping in the national capital. “Since a great focus was given on the beautification and revamping of the commercial areas including Connaught Place, traders were expecting to get a chance to showcase the local traditions through their articles which the delegates would have taken back to their place as a fond memory. But, it’s not happening,” Bhargava said. He also suggested that the administration could have regulated the market area through restricting the movement of buses and other modes of transport. As per the notification by the city government, markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Chanakyapuri and Malcha Marg and other areas with high footfall will remain closed. Meanwhile, another traders body, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) shared that the clarity over what is closed and where is troubling the traders in planning ahead. “Due to the arrival of markets closer news, many types of questions are arising among the traders of different markets. Which markets will remain closed, which will not? How will business be done in the meantime? Confusion prevails among traders. More than 100 market associations have approached CTI on this issue,” said Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, CTI. Public holiday from September 8-10 There will be public holidays in the city from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, institutions and commercial establishments, a government notification said on Wednesday. All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed, it added.