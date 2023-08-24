Delhi: Two persons killed, four injured as speeding Rolls Royce crashes into petrol tanker in Haryana's Nuh

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as two people were killed while four others sustained injuries when a speeding Rolls Royce crashed into a truck ferrying oil on the country's longest Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara green expressway in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rampreet, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Ayodhya, both in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them were inside the truck while a third person named Gautam, who was also in the ill-fated truck at the time of the accident, managed to escape before the vehicle went up in flames.

Following the incident, the Haryana Police registered an FIR under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A ( Causing death by negligence.) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station.

According to the FIR, the horrific accident, in which both vehicles were completely damaged due to an explosion, occurred around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

"It was around 11.30 am when a speeding Rolls Royce which was coming from behind hit the left front wheel of the truck, lost control and ultimately overturned."

The occupants of the luxury car, identified as Divya, Tasveer and Vikas abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

All the three injured persons, who were in the truck, were rushed to a nearby hospital where two among them Rampreet and Kuldeep were declared as brought dead.

