False allegations by wife amount to cruelty, says Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A wife’s “persistent insistence” on living separately from in-laws without a justifiable reason is “torturous” for the husband and is an act of cruelty, the Delhi High Court has said. A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while granting divorce to an estranged couple, observed that unlike the West, in India, it is not usual for the son to get separated from his family and his wife becomes integral to it.

“Normally, without any justifiable strong reason, she should never insist that her husband should get separated from the family and live with her separately,” the court said.

The husband sought dissolution of marriage on several grounds under the Hindu Marriage Act, including that the wife was a “quarrelsome” who did not show respect to the elders at the matrimonial home and insisted that he reside separately from his parents.

“Normally, no husband would tolerate and would like to be separated from his parents and other family members. The persistent efforts of respondent wife to constrain the appellant to be separated from the family would be torturous for the husband and would constitute an act of cruelty,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

It noted the Supreme Court has said in a decision that it is not a common practice or desirable culture for a Hindu son in India to get separated from his parents. The son has a moral and legal obligation to take care and maintain his parents when they become old. if his wife makes an attempt to deviate from the custom prevalent in the society, she must have some justifiable reason for that, the court added.

“In India, people do not subscribe to the western thought where, upon getting married, the son gets separated from the family. In normal circumstances, the wife is expected to be a part of the family of the husband after her marriage,” the court observed.

The court said an acrimonious atmosphere at home cannot be a conducive environment for the parties to forge a cordial conjugal relationship and, the circumstances in the present case, is bound to be a source of mental cruelty. Noting that the parties have had no matrimonial relationship since 2007 and the wife has made a statement that she has no intention to join the appellant, the court proceeded to grant a decree of divorce.

