‘How will we advise Ukraine when we don’t know how to talk to Pakistan?’

Paramita Ghosh By

Express News Service

Most politicians claim, with or without justification, that that they have a ringside view of history. Or, that they are the keepers of the nation’s secrets. In the first volume of his memoir, Memoirs of a Maverick: The First Fifty Years (1941-1991), and at its launch, former diplomat and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar did the opposite.

Aiyar, who represented the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu in the 10th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabhas, said he was “no confidant of Rajiv Gandhi”, that Gandhi “never took his advice on anything political”, thus making clear the limit of his access even as Sonia Gandhi sat listening from the audience. Aiyar, however, had been part of Gandhi’s PMO. Chiki Sarkar, publisher, Juggernaut, said the standout quality of the book was its disarming modesty.

Shiv Shankar Menon, former NSA during Manmohan Singh’s prime ministership, said Aiyar has had a rich career, especially as an Indian diplomat in Pakistan.

Aiyar said Pakistan had ceased to be a “foreign policy issue but had become a domestic one, becoming a dog whistle to refer to Indian Muslims…. How will we advise Ukraine when we don’t even know how to talk to Pakistan?” Seeing Pakistan as a problem is, however, old hat, he said.

He revealed that in Indira Gandhi’s PMO there were people who devoted their energies to “draw up a treaty that they hoped Pakistan would reject”. In the next volume, Aiyar said, he would “put it all out”--the Punjab Accord, the IPKF, VP Singh, Shah Bano and Bofors. It will be his truth, as he saw it.

