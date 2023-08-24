New Delhi Municipal Council staff to get 7th Pay Commission scale

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council in a meeting on Wednesday approved various proposals, including grant of Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scales to its employees and restoration of the Main Gole Market building as a museum, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav, council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal among others.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Upadhyay said the redevelopment plan of the Gole Market has been approved and the main building there will be turned into a museum with an aim to make it a tourist site.

“We passed the redevelopment plan of the Gole Market after today’s council meeting. We are also planning to turn the main building into a museum which can be a tourist attraction. The theme is yet to be decided. We have also decided to end the disparity in salary of guest teachers and consultants,” the NDMC vice chairperson said.

Speaking about discussions that took place in the NDMC meeting, Chahal said the issue of education was raised and deliberated upon.

Launching an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the meet, Chahal alleged that the chief minister “doesn’t take council meetings seriously”.

