Use standardised online filing system: Delhi HC to district courts

“Given the strict timelines, especially in criminal proceedings, commercial courts, and other time-sensitive matters, an accurate recording of the filing date is of utmost importance,” it said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked all the district courts to adopt a standardised online system for filing pleadings, documents and miscellaneous applications in the ongoing cases.

The high court said that transparency and accountability are paramount in judicial proceedings and every application, plea, document or any other submission to the court should be duly acknowledged with a unique filing number, ensuring traceability and preventing any potential disputes or discrepancies related to their submission.

“Given the strict timelines, especially in criminal proceedings, commercial courts, and other time-sensitive matters, an accurate recording of the filing date is of utmost importance,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said in an August 17 order.

“Absence of concrete acknowledgement threatens the very foundation of procedural fairness and efficiency,” the bench insisted.

