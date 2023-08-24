Waterlogging, snarls in Delhi due to rain even as August logs 54 per cent deficit

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City residents witnessed a fresh spell of moderate rain, on Wednesday, providing a much-needed relief from the humid weather for the past week. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of speeds of 30-50 km per hour were also likely. A minimum temperature of 29°C, three notches above normal, was recorded while the maximum was around 37°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday, with light to moderate rainfall on the forecast.

According to the IMD, Delhi had until Tuesday recorded just 84.8mm of rainfall in August. It should have received 175.7mm by August 22. The monthly long-period average for the month is 233.1mm. The city has recorded 85 mm of rainfall so far, leaving a deficit of around 54%.

According to MeT, the city may record light rain on Thursday as well, but it won’t have a significant impact on the maximum temperature, which is predicted to hover around 35- 36 degree Celsius over the next four to five days.

Owing to the persistent rains since morning, many parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls. Delhi Traffic Police while giving traffic alerts said that the traffic has been affected on Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to water logging. “Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” posted on social media.

Commuters complained about the heavy congestion on roads between Seemapuri and Chhatarpur at the ends of the city and till India Gate C-Hexagon and Tilak Marg in the heart of Delhi.

