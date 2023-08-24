Home Cities Delhi

Woman raped several times by Delhi Transport Corporation conductor, others

The accused conductor kept blackmailing her with more sexual favours and when the victim approached one of his friends for help, who too raped her, and another friend did the same, police said.

Published: 24th August 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by different men, including a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor who even took her pictures and videos.

The police without sharing the identity of the alleged men said that they have arrested the prime accused who is a bus conductor while others, possibly 4-5 men who were also involved, are still at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the victim reported at the Timarpur Police Station that she had been residing in the area since 2021 and met the bus conductor around that time.

“She too worked with DTC as a typist from 2010 to 2017 but had stopped going to work after bearing a child,” the DCP said.

The bus conductor one day went to her house and promised her that he would get her recruited in DTC again.

She then went inside her room to scout for her papers and when she came back, he gave her sweets and a drink, and she became unconscious. Then the accused allegedly raped her and even captured her pictures and videos.

“The accused conductor then kept blackmailing her with more sexual favours,” the official said. In order to stop the accused from blackmailing her, the woman approached one of his friends. The man, who was a friend of the bus conductor, then on the pretext of getting those videos deleted also sexually assaulted her.
After feeling betrayed, the woman then sought the help of another friend of the bus conductor, who did the same to her.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested the conductor. “The investigation is under progress and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
violence against women rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp