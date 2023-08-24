Woman raped several times by Delhi Transport Corporation conductor, others

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by different men, including a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor who even took her pictures and videos.

The police without sharing the identity of the alleged men said that they have arrested the prime accused who is a bus conductor while others, possibly 4-5 men who were also involved, are still at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the victim reported at the Timarpur Police Station that she had been residing in the area since 2021 and met the bus conductor around that time.

“She too worked with DTC as a typist from 2010 to 2017 but had stopped going to work after bearing a child,” the DCP said.

The bus conductor one day went to her house and promised her that he would get her recruited in DTC again.

She then went inside her room to scout for her papers and when she came back, he gave her sweets and a drink, and she became unconscious. Then the accused allegedly raped her and even captured her pictures and videos.

“The accused conductor then kept blackmailing her with more sexual favours,” the official said. In order to stop the accused from blackmailing her, the woman approached one of his friends. The man, who was a friend of the bus conductor, then on the pretext of getting those videos deleted also sexually assaulted her.

After feeling betrayed, the woman then sought the help of another friend of the bus conductor, who did the same to her.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested the conductor. “The investigation is under progress and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest,” the official added.

