CONVERSATION | ‘AI will change the way we learn, teach and interact’: Dr Mahesh Verma

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

Padma Awardee Dr Mahesh Verma, who holds the position of Vice-Chancellor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, extensively discusses the university’s achievements and future goals. In a conversation with Amit Pandey, he delves into the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 within the university and the future of AI in the education sector.

Excerpts:

How do you see the accomplishment of NAAC A++ Grade? What measures were taken to attain the recognition?

The NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grades universities in India based on their overall quality and performance. Achieving an NAAC A++ grade requires a comprehensive and systematic approach. The university had performed fairly well in its first two cycles of the NAAC accreditation, during 2007-2012 and 2013-2018, scoring the highest grade, Grade A. Achieving an A++ grade in the 3rd cycle was a task that demanded an all-inclusive approach. We mainly focussed on parameters such as academic excellence, research and innovation, improved infrastructure, and assured quality.

How did the university’s 25-year journey unfold?

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University was established by an Act of the Government of NCT of Delhi in 1998. Conceived as a teaching and affiliating University with the explicit objective of facilitating and promoting studies, research, and extension work in areas of technical and professional education. The first academic session of the university started at the Kashmere Gate campus in 1999- 2000. The university started with a combined student intake of about 3,000 in 20 UG & PG programs offered through 7 university schools of studies and 30 affiliated institutions. Today, it has close to 90,000 students in 182 programs offered across 18 on-campus university schools and 125+ affiliated institutions spread across Delhi & NCR.

The east campus of the university was inaugurated recently. What is the present status of the campus?

The east campus of the university – also known as Surajmal Vihar Campus – was inaugurated formally on June 8. The campus also boasts of India’s first net zero energy design. It has multiple academic blocks, a central library, and a computer center with chilled beams and other architectural elements. The university has created two flagship schools on this campus, viz., the School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and the University School of Design & Innovation (USD). Besides, this academic session will offer five new bachelor’s degree programs in these schools at the east campus.

How do you envision the future of AI in education?

More spheres of the economy are opening up to the possibilities of Artificial intelligence (AI) by the day, and the higher education sector is no exception. AI will allow education services to become scalable at an unprecedented rate, both inside and outside the classroom. The future of AI in education holds promise and potential to transform the way we learn, teach, and interact within educational settings. While the potential benefits of AI in education are substantial, it’s important to approach its implementation thoughtfully, addressing challenges and ensuring that the human element remains central to the learning experience. Collaboration between educators, technologists, policymakers, and other stakeholders will shape the future of AI.

Is IP University also adopting CUET for admissions? If not when it is expected to be initiated?

Yes. GGSIP University has adopted the CUET from the current year in a modified form. The university conducts its own CET for admission to various UG and PG programs. From next academic year, we plan to admit students based on CUET.

