DU to hold student union polls next month after 3 years

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of three years, the University of Delhi is all set to hold student elections next month. The Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be held on September 22, the university announced on Thursday. Elections to the student body are being held after a gap of four years. Students’ union elections were last held in 2019.

The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. The process of enomination has already begun and going by the election schedule, the last date to file the nominations will be September 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is September 13.

Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and those from evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, the circular stated. The date, time, and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later, it added. The Delhi University Students’ Union is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.

The elections to the university’s student body are organized simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around a lakh students vote in the elections, which also act as a stepping stone for budding politicians. The university’s announcement of the election date was welcomed by student groups.

The ABVP said, “Students’ union elections to be held after four years will again give positive representation to the Delhi University’s student community.”

For the DUSU, submission of nomination papers has to be submitted at the office of the chief election officer room number 1, Botany department (Gate no.4) North campus while for the central council, the nomination papers will be submitted in the concerned college/ department.

NEW DELHI: After a gap of three years, the University of Delhi is all set to hold student elections next month. The Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be held on September 22, the university announced on Thursday. Elections to the student body are being held after a gap of four years. Students’ union elections were last held in 2019. The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. The process of enomination has already begun and going by the election schedule, the last date to file the nominations will be September 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is September 13. Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and those from evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, the circular stated. The date, time, and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later, it added. The Delhi University Students’ Union is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The elections to the university’s student body are organized simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around a lakh students vote in the elections, which also act as a stepping stone for budding politicians. The university’s announcement of the election date was welcomed by student groups. The ABVP said, “Students’ union elections to be held after four years will again give positive representation to the Delhi University’s student community.” For the DUSU, submission of nomination papers has to be submitted at the office of the chief election officer room number 1, Botany department (Gate no.4) North campus while for the central council, the nomination papers will be submitted in the concerned college/ department.