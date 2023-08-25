Home Cities Delhi

G20 summit: Army to deploy anti-drone systems, medical teams

The venue and approach roads will be the primary locations for the Indian Army’s deployments so that if anything happens around the venue, the platform can be mobilised smoothly.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army will chip in with its personnel and assets during the G20 Summit in the national capital, to add to security and to extend support during any untoward incident. The G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10, will witness the presence of top dignitaries.

Sources in the defense establishment said,“The Army has received a requisition from the civil administration for several assets to be deployed in the national capital and also to keep on standby mode."

The platforms that have been demanded by the administration, include bomb disposable squads, explosive detection dogs, quick medical teams, vehicles mounted anti-drone systems, and recovery assets.

The venue and approach roads will be the primary locations for the Indian Army’s deployments so that if anything happens around the venue, the platform can be mobilized smoothly. In addition, the Delhi Police will deploy over 450 quick-reaction teams to handle any contingency. Also, over 50 ambulances, firefighting equipment including robots, and PCR vans will be positioned in and around the IGI Airport, 23 designated hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, and along the routes to be taken by dignitaries during the event.

