G20 summit: Centre's Emergency, ICU facility to be set up at Bharat Mandapam

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is building an emergency and ICU facility at a key venue to host the G20 events in the city to provide immediate medical care for the top dignitaries attending the event. Sources said that a temporary ICU unit is under construction at Bharat Mandapam.

Besides, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Indian Agriculture Research Institute, where delegates will stay, will have small intensive care units installed, they added. They added that the doctors from major government hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, Army, and RML will be stationed 24x7 to provide medical support.

Meanwhile, medical rooms will be designated at all the hotels where Presidents, ambassadors, and foreign guests have been provided accommodation, sources added.

“The medical teams will be attached to the nearest hospitals for safe and immediate transport in case of medical emergency. Ambulances will also be stationed at the spots,” a senior official said.

The Centre asked all major hospitals in the city to remain prepared for all emergencies that may occur during the G-20 summit which is slated for September 8, 9, and 10. It has asked AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, and Army Hospital to specifically prepare for atomic, biological, and chemical attacks and radiation emergencies.

While AIIMS is gearing up for health emergencies that may occur due to nuclear attacks, RML will be a nodal health center to manage victims of biological attacks. The Safdarjung will deal will chemical-related emergencies and the Army Hospital will treat radiation-related trauma.

NEW DELHI: The Centre is building an emergency and ICU facility at a key venue to host the G20 events in the city to provide immediate medical care for the top dignitaries attending the event. Sources said that a temporary ICU unit is under construction at Bharat Mandapam. Besides, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Indian Agriculture Research Institute, where delegates will stay, will have small intensive care units installed, they added. They added that the doctors from major government hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, Army, and RML will be stationed 24x7 to provide medical support. Meanwhile, medical rooms will be designated at all the hotels where Presidents, ambassadors, and foreign guests have been provided accommodation, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The medical teams will be attached to the nearest hospitals for safe and immediate transport in case of medical emergency. Ambulances will also be stationed at the spots,” a senior official said. The Centre asked all major hospitals in the city to remain prepared for all emergencies that may occur during the G-20 summit which is slated for September 8, 9, and 10. It has asked AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, and Army Hospital to specifically prepare for atomic, biological, and chemical attacks and radiation emergencies. While AIIMS is gearing up for health emergencies that may occur due to nuclear attacks, RML will be a nodal health center to manage victims of biological attacks. The Safdarjung will deal will chemical-related emergencies and the Army Hospital will treat radiation-related trauma.