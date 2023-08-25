Home Cities Delhi

Heavy machinery to deal with waterlogging, trainee IAS officers to be in charge

The machines will be deployed round-the-clock in two shifts of 12 hours each and will be monitored by a sanitary inspector, a helper, and a probationer IAS and DANICS officer.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A contingency plan has been put in place to deal with waterlogging at the G20 venue and other locations to fend off rain during the two-day event in the city next month, officials said on Thursday.

The plan involves having a battery of tractor-mounted heavy-duty 50 horsepower pumps deployed to clear the excess water, mechanical road sweeping (MRS) vehicles, also mounted with heavy water jetting machines to clear mud and silt off roadsides, and a ‘super sucker’ to clear clogged drains and sewer lines, they said. The machines will be deployed round-the-clock in two shifts of 12 hours each and will be monitored by a sanitary inspector, a helper, and a probationer IAS and DANICS officer.

A tunnel leading to Ring Road at Pragati Maidan, the main Summit site, was submerged in water after heavy rain in the city last month, forcing the L-G to come up with a graded water evacuation plan. The plan involved collecting water in small reservoirs of 1,000 litre capacity each which is then pumped into reservoirs of 2,000-litre capacity, and further into reservoirs of 50,000 litre capacity.

Then the water is pumped into the neighbouring drain for discharge into the Yamuna, officials said. L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday visited several sites that are prone to waterlogging in order to review the preparedness, said an official. “Checked our preparedness for preventing water logging in the Pragati Maidan tunnel towards ring road,” he added.

TAKING NO CHANCES

  • 60 DCPs were drafted to oversee security in and around the summit venue, airport, designated hotels where dignitaries and delegates will stay, places where spouses of the State heads will visit, traffic routes etc
  • Special focus on malls, markets, monuments and places of worship with deployment of quick response teams, commando units and strike forces with special vehicles (Vikrant)
  • Police will track social media to prevent any rumourmongering or inflammatory posts
  • Elaborate contingency plans in and around hospitals to facilitate emergency medical care will also be part of security arrangements
  • All orders will be sealed to prevent ‘unwarranted entry’ into Delhi through normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed
  • Traffic police will share detailed information on where regulations are in place in advance so that people can plan their travel accordingly. The advisory will be shared with MapmyIndia, Google Maps etc
  • Teams to be present at 20 traffic junctions to facilitate ambulance movement. Motorcycles will also be deployed to provide green corridors, if required
