Miscreants run away with ATM machine in Delhi 

Central Bank of India's ATM located in Delhi Narela's Industrial area was stolen on the night of August 24, the police said. 

Published: 25th August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some unidentified miscreants broke into an ATM in north Delhi’s Narela Industrial area, uprooted it, and fled with the machine filled with cash on the night of August 24, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a PCR call was received from the command room of the Central Bank of India, Mumbai, regarding an ATM break and theft at Khera Khurd around 3 a.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

“At the spot, the police personnel found that the main gate of the ATM was broken and the machine was uprooted and taken away,” DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offense punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

