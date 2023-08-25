National capital to turn into fortress ahead of G20 summit 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will track social media to prevent any rumor-mongering or inflammatory posts, identify and check criminal elements, and focus on malls, markets, and religious places in the city as part of security drills for the G20 summit, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official, all borders will be 'sealed to prevent unwarranted entry' into the national capital though normal vehicular and public movements will be allowed, they said after a review meeting held by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena with top Delhi Police officials, including the police commissioner.

They said that if some particular groups intend to stage protests or indulge in nuisance during the two-day mega event, it will come under 'unwarranted entry' and police will stop them from entering the city.

The L-G was informed during the meeting that 60 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the G20 summit next month, officials said. The DCPs will oversee security in and around the summit venue at Pragati Maidan, airport, designated hotels where dignitaries and delegates will stay, places where spouses of the state heads will visit, and traffic routes among others, they said.

Saxena directed Delhi Police to strict compliance with security measures with a focus on the G20 summit.

The other security measures to be implemented by Delhi Police as per the LG’s direction included cordial behavior with delegates and tourists and people in general, continuous vigil to prevent unlawful gatherings, 'sealing of all borders to prevent unwarranted entry into the city', identifying and restraining activities of bad characters, among others.

The field police personnel will convey any lacunae on the ground with regard to sanitation, defacement, and road maintenance to the departments concerned. The police will also keep track of posts and trends on social media, especially with regards to rumor-mongering and inflammatory content, they said.

Commandos to be on vigil at strategic locations

A team of 19 commandos of Delhi Police, who recently completed a four-week training to be markswomen at an ITBP center, will be deployed at strategic locations in the national capital, including the G20 summit venue. The commandos have completed a four-week specialized training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at its training center in Karera, Madhya Pradesh.

