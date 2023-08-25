NCCSA meets: Chief Secy refused to follow orders, says Atishi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that is likely to trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the elected government and the executive, Delhi minister Atishi has accused the bureaucracy of ignoring government orders, especially after the enactment of the Delhi Services Act.

"Today an unelected bureaucracy is deciding how this city will run. We tried creating a coordination mechanism for NCCSA, but the Chief Secretary has refused to accept it,” said Delhi minister Atishi.

The chief secretary has refused to accept orders issued for better coordination between the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) and departments of the Delhi government by giving a reference to the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2023, in a 10-page letter, Atishi said on Thursday.

"The letter written by CS Naresh Kumar depicts that an unelected bureaucracy and LG will decide how Delhi will be run and how people-oriented works will be done here. This attitude of bureaucracy and power given to them through the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill will further delay the welfare works,” the Services Minister said.

"Going against the Constitution and principles of democracy, the Central government brought the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2023, which says that the power to make decisions in Delhi will remain with the unelected bureaucracy and Lieutenant Governor instead of the people of Delhi or the elected government,” said Atishi.

"Section 45(J)5 of this Act says the bureaucracy has the right to not accept the decision of the Minister. It says that the Chief Secretary can refuse to accept and execute the orders of Ministers if they want. This section of GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2023 is a massive blow to democracy,” she said.

"The result of this Bill was seen by us on August 21 itself. As a Services and Vigilance Minister, I gave an order to the Chief Secretary, Secretary (Services), and Secretary (Vigilance) on August 16 for better coordination of NCCSA and departments of the Delhi government, but in a letter addressed to me, he mentioned the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill and stated that the elected government does not have the power to decide; the chief secretary does,” she added.

Fresh row erupts

Atishi said that as a services and vigilance Minister, she ordered the Chief Secretary, Secretary (Services), and Secretary (Vigilance) on August 16 for better coordination between NCCSA and departments of the Delhi government. “But in a letter addressed to me, the CS stated that the elected government does

not have the power to decide; the chief secretary has,” said Atishi.

