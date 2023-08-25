Student groups hold a protest at Jamia over Nuh violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several student organizations on Thursday held a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against the violence in Haryana’s Nuh, demanding the arrest of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and compensation for those whose houses were demolished in the district.

Around 100 students from various outfits gathered at the university’s gate number 7 holding posters that read, 'Save Nuh', 'stop VHP Shobha Yatra on August 28', 'stop the violence' and 'Arrest Monu Manesar.'

“We have three demands from the Centre 'revoke FIR against innocent Muslims, provide compensation for those whose houses were bulldozed, and arrest Monu Manesar,” a protestor, Mohammad Al Fauz said.

Authorities have already denied permission to the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s proposed ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ in Haryana’s Nuh on August 28. On July 31, communal violence erupted when mobs allegedly pelted stones at the VHP’s yatra in Nuh.

It led to violence in the district which spilled to adjoining Gurugram and six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed. VHP leader Devender Singh said he was not aware of the rejection of the permission and asserted that there is “no need for any permission” for the yatra.

Fauz said the protesting students couldn’t march to Haryana Bhawan as planned, as they were not granted permission by the police. “We were told that we would be detained for a long period of time if the protest moves outside the gate,” he said.

