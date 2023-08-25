Three Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus were part of Mission Chandrayan -3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University shared a moment of pride announcing that three of its alumni namely Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, and Mohd. Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were part of the historical third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

All three were students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, JMI, and completed their B.Tech in the year 2019. They cleared ISRO’s Centralised Recruitment Board 2019 Exam for the post of Scientist/ Engineer> ISRO declared the result of the Exam in September 2021.

Out of the three students Mohammad Kashif had secured the first position in the Exam and all three were selected for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’-Mechanical (Post No. BE002).

Elated over the development, JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “I take this opportunity to first congratulate PM Narendra Modi for the success of the mission.

It is an occasion of national celebration and we are pleased to know that our students were also part of this historical mission. I congratulate them on their success and wish them good luck in their future endeavors. Jamia fraternity is proud of them”.

Prof Akhtar also said that they have become role models for the current students of the varsity and current students will get motivation to work hard to take the country to greater heights.

The university had made special arrangements at several places on the campus for watching the live telecast of the soft landing of Vikram Lander of Chandrayan-3 yesterday.

Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, a member of the Chandrayan 3 team said, “On February 4, 2022, I embarked on a new chapter as I joined the esteemed Mechanical Systems Group ISRO, as a Scientist SC. This opportunity allowed me to delve into the realm of Design, Analysis, and Realization of Laser-based sensors for absolute navigation required during the safe landing of ‘Vikram ‘ for the Chandrayaan -3 mission.”

