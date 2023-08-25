Unauthorised colonies victims of dirty politics, says CM Kejriwal 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Those living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi were victims of the 'dirtiest' politics by opposition parties, Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after inaugurating development works in Om Vihar Phase V in west Delhi.

Earlier, AAP’s rivals went to the people in unauthorized colonies with promises but did nothing for them afterward, Kejriwal said and cited his government’s work for them. “Till 2014, there was a road in only 262 colonies. After I came to power, 850 colonies were provided with roads,” he said and added that by December 2024, roads will be constructed in all the unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

The CM, despite having a 'high fever', visited people in Om Vihar and the men and women watching him from rooftops and their balconies was proof that he has earned a lot of love from them, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

