70 students taken ill after mid-day meal in Dwarka

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 70 students of a school in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area were hospitalised after they allegedly took their mid-day meal in the school, an official said on Friday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a PCR call was received at Sagarpur police station around 6 pm regarding vomiting by around 70 boys students of class 6th to 8th after having mid-day meal in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School Durgapark, Sagarpur after which the students were immediately shifted to DDU Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital, Dabri.

“On spot school authorities stated that after midday meal, students were given Soya Juice which caused stomach pain and vomiting,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south west) Manoj C said.

He further informed that a crime team of the Delhi Police was called at the spot and the remnants of the food and juice were seized by them for forensic probe.

“Puri Subji was served as a mid day meal after which Soya juice was served to students of class 6th to 8th. When the students complained about pain, further distribution of food and juice was stopped,” DCP said.

As per information, all the students are said to be stable and out of danger. The senior official said that after preliminary investigation an FIR will be registered under relevant sections of law.

The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to the midday meal service provider and asked for a response within 24 hours. “Stern action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty,” an official said. He said that the government has cautioned all service providers following the incident.

