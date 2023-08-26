AAP releases list of new office-bearers for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday released a list of new office-bearers for 63 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Delhi and tasked them with making people aware of the party’s work. The party had recently announced a list of 14 district presidents and 70 secretaries.

AAP Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be fought in accordance with the decision taken at the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance on August 31 and September 1.

Rai said, “This is a routine exercise of building the organisation that is undertaken after every election. This was done after the MCD polls as well.”

“We have appointed new people in place of some of the people who had become inactive while there are some who have been repeated. These people are involved in working on the ground,” he added.

Asked if this move has anything to do with the Lok Sabha polls, Rai said that “the polls will be fought with the INDIA alliance and on what is decided in the meeting in Mumbai”.

