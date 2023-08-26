AIIMS organises special session on plastic surgery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted a specialised in-house teaching session for the resident doctors on Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery illustrating a unique approach to training in cosmetic surgery, a statement issued by the hospital read.

Highlighting the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum of plastic surgery, Prof Maneesh Singhal, HOD Plastic Surgery, said the trainees will gain the necessary confidence and skills to practice cosmetic surgery effectively upon completing their residency.

Dr Shashank Chauhan, Associate Professor at the department, stated that during the intensive two-day programme, various surgical procedures were conducted, with a focus on body contouring surgeries for patients who had undergone significant weight loss, as well as rhinoplasties (nose augmentation) .

Dr Shivangi Saha, Assistant Professor, stated that the use of cadavers and simulation models offer a unique and valuable approach to learning the intricacies of cosmetic surgery. “These procedures not only provided residents with practical experience but also deepened their understanding of the complex challenges and techniques involved in cosmetic surgery,” she added.

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted a specialised in-house teaching session for the resident doctors on Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery illustrating a unique approach to training in cosmetic surgery, a statement issued by the hospital read. Highlighting the importance of incorporating cosmetic surgery into the holistic curriculum of plastic surgery, Prof Maneesh Singhal, HOD Plastic Surgery, said the trainees will gain the necessary confidence and skills to practice cosmetic surgery effectively upon completing their residency. Dr Shashank Chauhan, Associate Professor at the department, stated that during the intensive two-day programme, various surgical procedures were conducted, with a focus on body contouring surgeries for patients who had undergone significant weight loss, as well as rhinoplasties (nose augmentation) .googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Shivangi Saha, Assistant Professor, stated that the use of cadavers and simulation models offer a unique and valuable approach to learning the intricacies of cosmetic surgery. “These procedures not only provided residents with practical experience but also deepened their understanding of the complex challenges and techniques involved in cosmetic surgery,” she added.