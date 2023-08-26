Delhi court allows Sisodia to open new bank account

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to open a new bank account as his present account was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to the excise policy scam case.

Sisodia, who was physically brought at Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge MK Nagpal, moved the application to allow him to sign documents for a new bank account, stating his previous one at the Shakarpur Branch of the Bank of Baroda, in which his salary was being credited, has been provisionally attached by the ED.

His family is finding it difficult to run their household affairs as his salary cannot be deposited in the said account, the AAP leader submitted while seeking to open a new account in his name in Punjab National Bank, Mewar College Branch. Last month, Sisodia asked the court’s permission to withdraw some money from his account, citing the money was needed for medical expenses for his wife and other household expenses.

While allowing Sisodia’s request, the judge said, “No permission of the court is required for opening of a new bank account by the accused, but his signatures are being permitted to be obtained, under attestation of the court, on certain documents for opening of a new account in his name....and also on a request letter addressed to the Hon’ble Speaker, Delhi Secretariat for crediting his salary in the above new account to be opened by him.”

The court also directed that once the fresh account is opened, the intimation should be placed on record and a copy to be provided to the ED. Sisodia was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam on March 9.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to open a new bank account as his present account was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to the excise policy scam case. Sisodia, who was physically brought at Rouse Avenue Court’s Special Judge MK Nagpal, moved the application to allow him to sign documents for a new bank account, stating his previous one at the Shakarpur Branch of the Bank of Baroda, in which his salary was being credited, has been provisionally attached by the ED. His family is finding it difficult to run their household affairs as his salary cannot be deposited in the said account, the AAP leader submitted while seeking to open a new account in his name in Punjab National Bank, Mewar College Branch. Last month, Sisodia asked the court’s permission to withdraw some money from his account, citing the money was needed for medical expenses for his wife and other household expenses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While allowing Sisodia’s request, the judge said, “No permission of the court is required for opening of a new bank account by the accused, but his signatures are being permitted to be obtained, under attestation of the court, on certain documents for opening of a new account in his name....and also on a request letter addressed to the Hon’ble Speaker, Delhi Secretariat for crediting his salary in the above new account to be opened by him.” The court also directed that once the fresh account is opened, the intimation should be placed on record and a copy to be provided to the ED. Sisodia was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam on March 9.