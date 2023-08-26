DUSU: One-time age relaxation for candidates

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One-time age relaxation of three years has been given for contesting and voting in Delhi University Students elections (DUSU). This year the maximum age limit has been increased from 22 to 25 years for undergraduate students and 25 to 28 years for postgraduate students.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh notified about the same on Friday on the occasion of the Executive council meeting. The Delhi University Students’ Union elections will be held on September 22, the university announced on Thursday. The date and venue for counting of votes are yet to be announced.

Elections to the students’ body are being held after a gap of four years. Students’ union elections were last held in 2019. The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

September 12 is the last date for submitting nomination papers and their scrutiny and the publication of the list of nominated candidates, according to a Delhi University circular. The last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates is September 13.

Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and those from evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, the circular stated. The Delhi University Students’ Union Constitution has appointed the concerned professors from different departments for the conduct of Election of the Office Bearers and Members of the Central Council of Delhi University Students’ Union for the year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the political tiff between the students’ organisations has already started. Students Federation of India (SFI) on Friday issued a statement against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and said, “Whipping up propaganda that tarnishes SFI is not a new tactic by the Sangh-backed students’ organization. Despite the entrenchment of their politics backed by money and muscle power, the ABVP and its members are threatened by the values of social justice and democracy that the nominated candidates of SFI represent.”

It added, “We highly condemn the smear- campaign carried out against the SFI by the ABVP, and reiterate our sincere commitment to the causes that affect students in the university.”

Highlighting the devastating impact of the Grant of Graded Autonomy Category 1 status to Delhi University, the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance said that with the graded autonomy, the board of governors will have the freedom to hire and fire teachers at will, and working conditions,pay, promotion, pension and other benefits would be determined unilaterally by the BoGs without reference to UGC Regulations.

The Democratic United Teachers' Alliance said that with the graded autonomy, the board of governors will have the freedom to hire and fire teachers at will, and working conditions, pay, promotion, pension and other benefits would be determined unilaterally by the BoGs without reference to UGC Regulations.

Elections to the students' body are being held after a gap of four years. Students' union elections were last held in 2019. The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemicwhile possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

