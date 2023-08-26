G20 Summit: 10k cops to regulate traffic

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the traffic during the three days of G20 Summit, from the arrival of VVIP delegates on September 8 till September 10, in the national capital. The police have advised people to use the metro for commuting rather than vehicles.

“There will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services. However, there will be restrictions on plying of city buses in New Delhi area. But there will be no restrictions on Delhi Metro. People are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination,” Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav, said.

According to the officials, more than 10,000 traffic police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

“Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter. However, essential commodities having valid ‘No Entry Permission’ will be allowed to enter,” the senior official informed. The restrictions will come into effect on September 7 at midnight and will stay effective till September 10 at midnight.

The traffic police, in an advisory, said that road travel to IGI Airport will also be affected during the summit. However, for those who still want to travel to the Airport from NCR areas by vehicle, special arrangements have been made for them, police said

According to the advisory, road travel to Indira Gandhi International Airport would be affected. In case passengers travelling to the airport opt to travel by road instead of the metro, they are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand, advisory read.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the traffic during the three days of G20 Summit, from the arrival of VVIP delegates on September 8 till September 10, in the national capital. The police have advised people to use the metro for commuting rather than vehicles. “There will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services. However, there will be restrictions on plying of city buses in New Delhi area. But there will be no restrictions on Delhi Metro. People are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination,” Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav, said. According to the officials, more than 10,000 traffic police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Heavy, medium and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter. However, essential commodities having valid ‘No Entry Permission’ will be allowed to enter,” the senior official informed. The restrictions will come into effect on September 7 at midnight and will stay effective till September 10 at midnight. The traffic police, in an advisory, said that road travel to IGI Airport will also be affected during the summit. However, for those who still want to travel to the Airport from NCR areas by vehicle, special arrangements have been made for them, police said According to the advisory, road travel to Indira Gandhi International Airport would be affected. In case passengers travelling to the airport opt to travel by road instead of the metro, they are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand, advisory read.