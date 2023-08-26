Home Cities Delhi

Major Delhi metro stations to get facelift ahead of G20 Summit

Many other prominent metro stations have got a facelift anticipating the G20 Summit. These stations include Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, etc.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the city prepares to host the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to beautify prominent stations by displaying the G20 logo and theme.

DMRC has developed a sophisticated pedestrian plaza at the entrance of Supreme Court Metro Station near the summit venue, augmented seating and lighting facilities along with aesthetic landscaping for beautification.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, the DMRC spokesperson said, “A number of measures have been taken to uplift the entire Delhi metro system ahead of the G20 Summit. Stations such as the Supreme Court have been decorated with G20-themed artworks, artworks on India’s rich flora and fauna have been put on the pillars of the Airport Express Line.”

Besides the G20 logo and theme, the upcoming summit is being promoted through social media, prints, calendars, websites, etc.

