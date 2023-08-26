Home Cities Delhi

Pharma firm launches new treatment for Type-2 diabetes among elderly

The firm also said that the combination drug reduces glycaemia risk without causing hypoglycemia.

Published: 26th August 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pharmaceutical firm, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited,  launched a new formulation for the management of Type-2 Diabetes, especially for elderly, on Friday. Calling it a “groundbreaking therapy” designed especially for elderly patients, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited stated that the new formulation is a combination drug designed for effective glycemic control among diabetes patients, adding that the new treatment has been sanctioned by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The firm said that the new therapy will be a combination of proven glycemic control drugs, Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR, both of which are widely used in the management of diabetes. The firm also said that the combination drug reduces glycaemia risk without causing hypoglycemia.

“Unlike some other treatments, Vildagliptin has a low risk of hypoglycemia and weight gain, making it particularly suitable for elderly patients. It stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, providing a well-rounded solution to glycemic control, Metformin, on the other hand, is a trusted medication used alone or with other treatments to manage Type-2 diabetes,” elaborated the firm.

Sanjeev Jain, Jt Managing Director, Akums Limited, said, “The launch of Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets is a significant step forward in diabetes management, offering patients a safe and efficient way to control their glycemic levels. With their proven mechanisms of action and regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India, these tablets mark a significant advancement in diabetes treatment and reaffirm Akums’ commitment to improving patients’ lives.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pharmaceutical

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp