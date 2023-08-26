Pharma firm launches new treatment for Type-2 diabetes among elderly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pharmaceutical firm, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, launched a new formulation for the management of Type-2 Diabetes, especially for elderly, on Friday. Calling it a “groundbreaking therapy” designed especially for elderly patients, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited stated that the new formulation is a combination drug designed for effective glycemic control among diabetes patients, adding that the new treatment has been sanctioned by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The firm said that the new therapy will be a combination of proven glycemic control drugs, Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR, both of which are widely used in the management of diabetes. The firm also said that the combination drug reduces glycaemia risk without causing hypoglycemia.

“Unlike some other treatments, Vildagliptin has a low risk of hypoglycemia and weight gain, making it particularly suitable for elderly patients. It stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, providing a well-rounded solution to glycemic control, Metformin, on the other hand, is a trusted medication used alone or with other treatments to manage Type-2 diabetes,” elaborated the firm.

Sanjeev Jain, Jt Managing Director, Akums Limited, said, “The launch of Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets is a significant step forward in diabetes management, offering patients a safe and efficient way to control their glycemic levels. With their proven mechanisms of action and regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India, these tablets mark a significant advancement in diabetes treatment and reaffirm Akums’ commitment to improving patients’ lives.”

NEW DELHI: The pharmaceutical firm, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, launched a new formulation for the management of Type-2 Diabetes, especially for elderly, on Friday. Calling it a “groundbreaking therapy” designed especially for elderly patients, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited stated that the new formulation is a combination drug designed for effective glycemic control among diabetes patients, adding that the new treatment has been sanctioned by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The firm said that the new therapy will be a combination of proven glycemic control drugs, Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR, both of which are widely used in the management of diabetes. The firm also said that the combination drug reduces glycaemia risk without causing hypoglycemia. “Unlike some other treatments, Vildagliptin has a low risk of hypoglycemia and weight gain, making it particularly suitable for elderly patients. It stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, providing a well-rounded solution to glycemic control, Metformin, on the other hand, is a trusted medication used alone or with other treatments to manage Type-2 diabetes,” elaborated the firm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sanjeev Jain, Jt Managing Director, Akums Limited, said, “The launch of Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets is a significant step forward in diabetes management, offering patients a safe and efficient way to control their glycemic levels. With their proven mechanisms of action and regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India, these tablets mark a significant advancement in diabetes treatment and reaffirm Akums’ commitment to improving patients’ lives.”