PWD cancels house allotment to Kejriwal aide

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has cancelled the allotment of a flat to Ram Kumar Jha, a close aide of CM Arvind Kejriwal who was posted at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Jha was among 437 private individuals appointed by the city government as advisors, consultants, fellows, advisors in various departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs, removed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month.

An order issued by the deputy secretary, PWD, said: “Consequent upon discontinuation of services of Ram Kumar Jha from July 6, 2023, the allotment of government accommodation no. 33/3, Type-IV, DA Flats, Rajpur Road, Delhi in the name of Ram Kumar Jha stands cancelled from August 6 under provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1977.”

The order stated that Jha was informed to hand over the vacant possession of the government accommodation at Rajpur Road to the JE, PWD immediately failing which eviction proceedings will be initiated as per the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

“Jha is also liable for payment of penal rates/damage rates in respect of the premises for the period of his overstay beyond August 6, 2023. The overstay/unauthorized occupation of the government property invites damage charges/penal charges @ 55 times of the normal licence fees,” the order said.

The opposition BJP alleged that Jha was working as a personal bouncer of Kejriwal security. Besides, he was also working as an adviser in the Health Department of Delhi government and PS to chair the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The L-G House alleged that the “private staff” was engaged by the government by “flouting constitutional provisions.”

Flat in Rajpur Road

A flat was alloted to Ram Kumar Jha, a close aide of CM, who was posted at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Jha, who was among 437 private persons appointed by the government as advisors, was removed last month

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has cancelled the allotment of a flat to Ram Kumar Jha, a close aide of CM Arvind Kejriwal who was posted at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Jha was among 437 private individuals appointed by the city government as advisors, consultants, fellows, advisors in various departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs, removed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month. An order issued by the deputy secretary, PWD, said: “Consequent upon discontinuation of services of Ram Kumar Jha from July 6, 2023, the allotment of government accommodation no. 33/3, Type-IV, DA Flats, Rajpur Road, Delhi in the name of Ram Kumar Jha stands cancelled from August 6 under provisions of Delhi Administration Allotment of Government Residences (General Pool) Rules, 1977.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The order stated that Jha was informed to hand over the vacant possession of the government accommodation at Rajpur Road to the JE, PWD immediately failing which eviction proceedings will be initiated as per the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. “Jha is also liable for payment of penal rates/damage rates in respect of the premises for the period of his overstay beyond August 6, 2023. The overstay/unauthorized occupation of the government property invites damage charges/penal charges @ 55 times of the normal licence fees,” the order said. The opposition BJP alleged that Jha was working as a personal bouncer of Kejriwal security. Besides, he was also working as an adviser in the Health Department of Delhi government and PS to chair the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The L-G House alleged that the “private staff” was engaged by the government by “flouting constitutional provisions.” Flat in Rajpur Road A flat was alloted to Ram Kumar Jha, a close aide of CM, who was posted at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Jha, who was among 437 private persons appointed by the government as advisors, was removed last month