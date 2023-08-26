Redefining Luxury

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

In the realm of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has always held a special place. The latest iteration of this remarkable vehicle proves to be no exception. With a blend of refined design, advanced features, and impressive performance, the all-new GLC reaffirms its position as a coveted contender in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

Design

The GLC exudes a sense of timeless class. Its design is quintessentially Mercedes, showcasing a conservative yet handsome exterior with smooth-flowing lines that have a hint of sportiness. The prominent three-pointed star takes centre stage on the front grille. There is an ample amount of chrome on the front, however, it has been integrated in a rather tasteful manner. Other key design elements include the 19-inch alloys, LED lighting and outstanding ground clearance. Incidentally, the new GLC is larger in every dimension as compared to its predecessor.

Interior

Speaking of the interior, Mercedes has taken a bold step forward in redefining the design language. The cabin boasts a fresh look that marries aesthetics with functionality. The luxurious matte dark wood adorned with a pinstripe design looks rather upmarket. The central display that serves as the control hub for various aspects of the vehicle, from infotainment to climate control works seamlessly and looks rich. Space has

improved for all passengers and most notably for those seated in the second row.It also benefits from a massive boot that can pack in quite a bit of luggage for a good adventure trip!

Tech

The new GLC gets touch-based controls for everything including opening and closing the sunroof! For audiophiles, the GLC is a dream come true. The 14-speaker Burmester surround sound system transforms the vehicle into a mobile concert hall. The rich, immersive audio quality is a testament to the brand’s commitment to an unmatched driving experience.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the GLC holds its ground firmly. Both petrol and diesel variants are assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The 2-litre petrol engine generates 258 bhp and 400 Nm. The diesel counterpart is equally potent, producing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque. With a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds for the petrol version, the GLC provides an exhilarating ride. With multiple drive modes, including offroad mode, the GLC isn’t just a soft-roader, it can deal with the rough stuff too!

Verdict

With prices ranging between Rs 73.5 lakh and Rs 74.5 lakh, the all-new GLC remains a compelling choice in the competitive mid-size luxury SUV market. It ticks all the right boxes and wins you over with its sheer star power!

In the realm of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has always held a special place. The latest iteration of this remarkable vehicle proves to be no exception. With a blend of refined design, advanced features, and impressive performance, the all-new GLC reaffirms its position as a coveted contender in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. Design The GLC exudes a sense of timeless class. Its design is quintessentially Mercedes, showcasing a conservative yet handsome exterior with smooth-flowing lines that have a hint of sportiness. The prominent three-pointed star takes centre stage on the front grille. There is an ample amount of chrome on the front, however, it has been integrated in a rather tasteful manner. Other key design elements include the 19-inch alloys, LED lighting and outstanding ground clearance. Incidentally, the new GLC is larger in every dimension as compared to its predecessor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interior Speaking of the interior, Mercedes has taken a bold step forward in redefining the design language. The cabin boasts a fresh look that marries aesthetics with functionality. The luxurious matte dark wood adorned with a pinstripe design looks rather upmarket. The central display that serves as the control hub for various aspects of the vehicle, from infotainment to climate control works seamlessly and looks rich. Space has improved for all passengers and most notably for those seated in the second row.It also benefits from a massive boot that can pack in quite a bit of luggage for a good adventure trip! Tech The new GLC gets touch-based controls for everything including opening and closing the sunroof! For audiophiles, the GLC is a dream come true. The 14-speaker Burmester surround sound system transforms the vehicle into a mobile concert hall. The rich, immersive audio quality is a testament to the brand’s commitment to an unmatched driving experience. Performance When it comes to performance, the GLC holds its ground firmly. Both petrol and diesel variants are assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The 2-litre petrol engine generates 258 bhp and 400 Nm. The diesel counterpart is equally potent, producing 197 bhp and 440 Nm of torque. With a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds for the petrol version, the GLC provides an exhilarating ride. With multiple drive modes, including offroad mode, the GLC isn’t just a soft-roader, it can deal with the rough stuff too! Verdict With prices ranging between Rs 73.5 lakh and Rs 74.5 lakh, the all-new GLC remains a compelling choice in the competitive mid-size luxury SUV market. It ticks all the right boxes and wins you over with its sheer star power!