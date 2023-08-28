Home Cities Delhi

Follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha: Mohan Bhagwat

Calling upon the people to follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha, he said that compassion and commitment towards each and every being is the essence of every life.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that if knowledge and experiences remains confined within oneself, it does not bring welfare to common people and the society. Speaking after laying foundation stone of ‘Vatsalya Peeth’ in memory of Sadhvi Kanakprabha, the head nun of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth, at Chhtarpur, he said, “Sadhivi Kanakprabha’s every word had the power to transform human beings because of her knowledge and experience.”

Calling upon the people to follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha, he said that compassion and commitment towards each and every being is the essence of every life.Speaking about the RSS’s code of conduct, self-regulated and adopted disciplines, the Sangh chief said that one should always think about change and try to move according to changes adopting emerging needs for the welfares of common people.
“We think about the situation, as the situation changes, we have to move accordingly”, he remarked lauding the contribution of Shwetambhar Terapanth towards righteousness.

