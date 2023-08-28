G20 summit: Leaving nothing to chance, security beefed up in National capital 

Ashish Srivastava and Ujwal Jalali By

The authorities concerned with security and civic services in the national capital have made elaborate

preparations to ensure that the G20 summit is conducted smoothly. The New Delhi area would see a near-lockdown from September 8-10 to ensure the safety and glitch-free transportation of delegates.

A multi-pronged approach has been taken to ensure the security of heads of states and delegates who will be arriving in the city to attend the three-day international gala. Be it the Delhi Police chalking out a detailed security traffic plan or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi rushing to identify and clean ‘garbage vulnerable points’, preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital are in full swing.

Over 10,000 traffic police personnel to be deployed

Starting at midnight on September 7, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be put into effect, encompassing the New Delhi area and other strategically-located zones. According to the officials, more than 10,000 traffic police personnel will be on the ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) SS Yadav said restrictions will be imposed on plying of city buses in the New Delhi area. Only trucks carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, ration items, medicines, and petroleum products will be granted entry from the border during the Summit period. The entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles carrying other items will be restricted.

However, there will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services and the Delhi Metro.

Meanwhile, the traffic police, in an advisory, said that commute to IGI Airport will also be affected during the summit days. However, for those who still want to travel to the Airport from different parts of the city and NCR areas by their own vehicles, special arrangements have been made for them

The passengers travelling to the airport opt to travel by road instead of the metro, they are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand, the advisory read.

Also, about 160 domestic flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled between September 8 and 10 owing to traffic restrictions in the Capital due to the upcoming G20 Summit. The Delhi Airport said that it received requests from various airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during the three days in this connection. It, however, clarified that the cancellation is not due to paucity of parking space for aircraft but to minimize inconvenience caused to passengers.

The restriction order will remain in effect till September 10 midnight. A highlighted of the much-awaited spectacle will be deployment of Tourist Police for the summit. Specially trained Tourist Police personnel will be deployed across the capital to ensure a safer and hassle-free experience for foreign delegates during the event. About 400 police personnel, specifically trained for the purpose, will be deployed in newly-acquired Bolero multipurpose vehicles at 21 locations such as railway stations, airport terminals, ISBTs, popular markets and monuments such as Red Fort, Akshardham, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple among others.

Advanced technology to be used to beef up security

One of the key features of the summit is the substantial VIP movement that will take place, prompting the closure of offices, malls, and markets in New Delhi from the 8th to the 10th. Elaborate security arrangements will be put in place across Delhi for the G20 summit with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams of police.

Disaster management units will also be deployed at the summit venue, designated hotels and routes that would be used by the dignitaries at the event. In a first of its kind, the cops will this time deploy an advanced intrusion alert system that will also be coupled with ‘posture detection mechanism’ which will detect any suspicious activity beforehand.

Besides, Artificial Intelligence powered cameras will be used this time which can raise an alarm and alert security if any person is caught scaling the wall or shows unusual body movements, like crawling or limping with a bent back. A team of 19 women SWAT commandos, who recently completed a rigorous four-week training to be markswomen at an ITBP centre, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city.

Preparations made for medical emergencies

Officials have assured that foolproof security arrangements were put in place to deal with any kind of threat — terror, nuclear, biological, chemical — as well as anything arising out of the general law and

order situation. Top hospitals in the city have been asked to prepare for medical emergencies in case of any threat of nuclear, chemical or biological disaster happen during the event.

While AIIMS is gearing up for health emergencies that may occur due to nuclear attacks, RML Hospital will be a nodal health center to manage victims of biological attacks. The Safdarjung will deal will chemical-related emergencies and Army Hospital will treat radiation-related trauma. Meanwhile, all the hospitals have been directed to keep stock of blood from all groups in their blood banks, the official quoted above added. The Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) unit of the Union Health Ministry is taking care of all the arrangements including setting up nodal centers and infrastructure development.

The hospitals have also been designated as per definitive treatment for VVIPs. Delhi government-run GB Pant Hospital will be a nodal center for cardiac-related issues faced by the foreign delegates.

Also, a temporary ICU unit is under construction at Bharat Mandapam. Besides, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Indian Agriculture Research Institute where delegates will stay will have small intensive care units installed.

Meanwhile, medical rooms will be designated at all the hotels where presidents, ambassadors, and foreign guests have been provided accommodation. Officials said that 80 teams of doctors and a fleet of 130 ambulances will be on the standby to handle any medical emergencies during the Summit. Also, 66 fire tenders have been kept ready. Five fire tenders would be stationed at the Summit venue and there would be some standby fire tenders also. Hotels will be covered by 23 fire tenders for which fire fighters have been deputed zone wise.

Massive beautification drive undertaken

A special focus of the city’s administrator, L-G VK Saxena, has remained on decorating the Delhi with flora and fauna through different agencies. Around 7 lakh pots of flowering and foliage plants will adorn the 61 roads and venues associated with the Summit. While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G-20 Summit.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and ITPO. Apart from its greening drive, a comprehensive plan is in works for illumination of key avenue roads and rotaries.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated tree uplighters, G20 themed backlit boards, and facade illumination of key buildings and fountains are just some of the installations expected to come up as part of this plan, senior

NDMC council member Kuljeet Chahal said that the civic body is overseeing installation of 600 tree uplighters on old trees along the avenue roads where delegates will be hosted. Besides, key buildings, including NDMC headquarters and Connaught Place, will be illuminated with tricolour themes and facade illumination during the summit period. A fountain with a tricolour theme has been developed near the PM house while illumination components are also part of 20 sculptures added across New Delhi.

Measures taken to check outbreak of diseases

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway by the council to prevent the water-logging which will ruin the festive mood of the event. The council identified five vulnerable points where water-logging was rampant — Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road near Connaught Place, Purana Quila Road near Mathura Road, and Lodhi Estate.

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay informed that more than 100 additional portable pumps have been placed in various locations including Lodhi Estate, Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, and Dayal Singh College. Control rooms and operational teams have been established to ensure the smooth functioning of these pumps, and fresh desilting work has been carried out in drains, he added.

Also, to bring more aesthetics and feel for the gala event apart from planting flora and fauna, the NDMC has asked its field workers to don G20-themed uniforms and carry colour-coded duty passes ahead of Summit-related meetings,

Around 3,000 sanitation workers, gardeners and Group D field workers working in various departments of NDMC including horticulture, health, sanitation, civil and electricity, will be seen in tracksuits with orange T-shirts paired with grey trousers. NDMC is also winding up the renovation and beautification of the heart of the city—Connaught Place. Officials said that the market buildings, which is part of the city’s heritage, has been freshly painted white and the plaster has been repaired, wherever needed.

Meanwhile, MCD will oversee the cleanup of 44 arterial stretches, which involves the deployment of 704 field workers working daily double shifts and 132 mechanised cleaning equipment ahead of the G20 Summit in the capital,

Besides, the civic body is also taking all measures to prevent the public health crisis from the cases of dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases before the international leaders’ summit. Over 1 lakh inspections will be conducted daily by malaria inspectors, DBC workers, field workers and officials of the Public Health Department. Besides, ward-level special drives and awareness campaigns have been accelerated in all the zones across the city.

The government has made G20 a mega event — everything in the capital looks spruced up, spick and span — something it should be like in the normal course. From September 8 to 10, the city will wear a brand new look. Ashish Srivastava & Ujwal Jalali detail how it is playing out

