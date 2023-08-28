Process to appoint school principals vitiated, says BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday urged for proper cross-verification of documents of all principals being selected for government schools. The party said that the recruitment of 334 principals done by the Kejriwal government is as tainted as the JBT recruitment scam seen in Haryana in the year 2000.

The party alleged that there is corruption in the process of recruitment of principals for Delhi government schools as massive misuse of State Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT) funds for political promotion of AAP’s agenda has been done.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to the Lieutenant Governor that as per the facts brought to my knowledge Delhi government sent a request for the recruitment of 334 principals in Delhi government schools and there are lots of flaws in the recruitment process. Sachdeva claimed that sources tell that there are discrepancies in the documents submitted by over one-third of the selected 334 principals.

Delhi BJP President has apprised the LG that due to the connivance of Delhi government’s education department officials under the pressure of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Education Minister Atishi forged documents have been submitted by many selected Principals.

He has alleged that the basic education degrees submitted by many selected principals are forged, similarly the caste certificates, economic status certificates, experience certificates too have been forged.

He said it won’t be an exaggeration if we say that the recruitment of 334 principals done by the Kejriwal government is as tainted as the 3204 Junior Basic Teachers Recruitment Scam seen in Haryana in the year 2000.

