Tackle that dry hair problem…naturally

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Have you ever come across people with wiry-looking, unmanageable hair, which seems to go in every direction except the one that it is supposed to go? This sort of hair looks untamed, fly-away and very dry. Most people think that oiling it once a week is sufficient care and the rest is left to who knows who. However, dry hair is a result of internal body dryness and an insufficient diet.

I have come across many smokers who suffer from dry hair.There are simple natural solutions that can be incorporated into your lifestyle that will not only make your hair softer but more manageable too.A quick remedy for dry, unmanageable hair is to apply 4-5 tsp of mayonnaise to the hair and leave it on for about an hour, before shampooing it off with a mild shampoo.You can also make your own natural hair rinse that can be used after every shampoo.

Take a litre of distilled water and add 2 tsp of pure honey to it. After shampooing your hair, take a cup of this and rinse your hair with it, leaving it in to dry naturally. Not only will it soften hair but it will also condition it.

There are also some very easy hair packs that can be applied once a week to soften your tresses-

Take 2 tsp each of amla, shikakai reetha powder, and mix with 2 tsp of honey, 2 eggs and 2 tsp of curd. Make a thick and smooth paste. Apply from the roots of the hair to the ends and leave it on for about 40 minutes. Shampoo off with a milk shampoo.

Besides this take plenty of dairy products, a warm cup of milk with a tsp of pure almond oil is excellent as it provides your internal nourishment for calcium and Vitamin E. Green vegetables are also just as important and it is imperative to eat plenty of seasonal fruit. I have seen women take canned foods instead of fresh fruits- well, I am afraid that nothing beats the natural flavour and goodness of fruits that are fresh.

Now that we are talking about fruits, another exotic hair pack that can be made from fruits, is one that will leave your hair silky and soft in no time. In fact, I got the recipe from a well-known film star, who was known for her fabulous mane of hair throughout her film career.But no one ever knew what the secret of her lustrous hair was.

Take 2 avocados and blend them in a mixer. Add 2 eggs, the juice of one lemon and 2 tsp of honey. Apply this all over the scalp and hair and cover hair with a cap. Steam your hair with a hot towel over the cap for about 10 minutes (don’t worry, the eggs won’t scramble!) and then shampoo after about an hour of keeping this hair pack on.

Your hair will feel like never before- it is a wonderful natural remedy for stubborn, dry and unmanageable hair!

Now that you have some simple easy to use remedies don’t fret, try out some of these wonderful recipes and see your hair shine!

Until next time…keep smiling!

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

Have you ever come across people with wiry-looking, unmanageable hair, which seems to go in every direction except the one that it is supposed to go? This sort of hair looks untamed, fly-away and very dry. Most people think that oiling it once a week is sufficient care and the rest is left to who knows who. However, dry hair is a result of internal body dryness and an insufficient diet. I have come across many smokers who suffer from dry hair.There are simple natural solutions that can be incorporated into your lifestyle that will not only make your hair softer but more manageable too.A quick remedy for dry, unmanageable hair is to apply 4-5 tsp of mayonnaise to the hair and leave it on for about an hour, before shampooing it off with a mild shampoo.You can also make your own natural hair rinse that can be used after every shampoo. Take a litre of distilled water and add 2 tsp of pure honey to it. After shampooing your hair, take a cup of this and rinse your hair with it, leaving it in to dry naturally. Not only will it soften hair but it will also condition it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are also some very easy hair packs that can be applied once a week to soften your tresses- Take 2 tsp each of amla, shikakai reetha powder, and mix with 2 tsp of honey, 2 eggs and 2 tsp of curd. Make a thick and smooth paste. Apply from the roots of the hair to the ends and leave it on for about 40 minutes. Shampoo off with a milk shampoo. Besides this take plenty of dairy products, a warm cup of milk with a tsp of pure almond oil is excellent as it provides your internal nourishment for calcium and Vitamin E. Green vegetables are also just as important and it is imperative to eat plenty of seasonal fruit. I have seen women take canned foods instead of fresh fruits- well, I am afraid that nothing beats the natural flavour and goodness of fruits that are fresh. Now that we are talking about fruits, another exotic hair pack that can be made from fruits, is one that will leave your hair silky and soft in no time. In fact, I got the recipe from a well-known film star, who was known for her fabulous mane of hair throughout her film career.But no one ever knew what the secret of her lustrous hair was. Take 2 avocados and blend them in a mixer. Add 2 eggs, the juice of one lemon and 2 tsp of honey. Apply this all over the scalp and hair and cover hair with a cap. Steam your hair with a hot towel over the cap for about 10 minutes (don’t worry, the eggs won’t scramble!) and then shampoo after about an hour of keeping this hair pack on. Your hair will feel like never before- it is a wonderful natural remedy for stubborn, dry and unmanageable hair! Now that you have some simple easy to use remedies don’t fret, try out some of these wonderful recipes and see your hair shine! Until next time…keep smiling! suparna trikha The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert @suparnatrikha