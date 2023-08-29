Delhi High Court seeks explanation on presence of 63 structures in Central Ridge forest    

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asking authorities to explain why 63 structures were present inside the 864-hectare Central Ridge forest, the Delhi High Court said on Monday questioned how they can choke the lungs of the capital.

The HC made it clear that those lacking protection from coercive action ‘have to go’. The High Court also directed authorities to not allow dumping of any waste in the area.

The Ridge, which is the rocky outcrop of Aravali hills in Delhi, has been notified as a reserved forest. The High Court sought to know the reason behind such a large number of structures in the Central Ridge forest and asked the authorities to explain what these structures were.

“Sixty-three is not a small number. It is a huge number. How can they have protection? I am not able to understand. These 63 structures have to go. Find out if there is any stay order by any court on these structures. You (Delhi government) file an affidavit as to what these structures are along with photographs and you remove them,” the High Court said.

“It is in the larger interest of the people of the state. These (ridge areas) are the lungs of Delhi. How can there be 63 structures on the ridge? You find out what these structures are and what is the protection available with each of these structures. If there is no protection, these structures have to go. Do the needful in four weeks,” Justice Jasmeet Singh stated.

The court was informed by the amicus curiae that there is absolutely no protection for these structures.

During the hearing on a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover, the high court sought to know from Deputy Conservator of Forest (West) Abhinav Kumar as to how can there be so many structures in the central ridge land, including an ashram.

The officer told the high court that 63 structures inside the 864-hectare area of the Central Ridge have been in existence for a long. As the judge sought to know whether these structures could be removed or if there was any protection to them, the officer referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court in M C Mehta case and said there was no order to remove them, so the structures are still there.

“Your affidavit will indicate what is the status of these structures and indicate what you intend to do with them,” the High Court said.

