Delhi High Court takes up minor’s rape by govt officer

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance wherein a minor girl has allegedly been raped several times and impregnated by the city government’s Women and Child Development Department (WCD) officer, Premoday Khakha.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani, who has been charged with giving the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy are currently in judicial custody after Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar extended 14 days’ judicial custody of the couple.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma initiated on its own a public interest litigation (PIL) after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for responses from the Centre, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and cops.

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, asked the Delhi Police to ensure that the identity of the minor child is protected and not revealed in any manner after the high court was apprised that the health condition of the child victim, who is presently admitted in a hospital in the national capital, is critical and that she had seizure even today.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights submitted before the court that the body has taken cognizance of the incident and that it will also file a response. It is worthwhile to mention Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued notices to St Stephens Hospital and DCP North Delhi seeking an explanation for their “uncooperative behaviour” obstructing the Commission’s duty to gather vital information and ensuring appropriate measures for the welfare of the girl child.

During the hearing, the high court said the survivor should get due protection and compensation.

According to police, the minor had started living with her guardian-turned-accused Khakha, in Burari, after the death of her father on October 1, 2020. The girl, now in Class XII, recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack.

ALSO READ | Senior Delhi govt official took friend's daughter under his wing, raped her several times and terminated pregnancy

A case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), police said. IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, police said.

