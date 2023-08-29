Delhi liquor scam: ED official booked for Rs 5 crore bribery

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR against Enforcement Directorate assistant director Pawan Khatri in an alleged bribery of Rs 5 crore by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to evade action in the excise policy scam case, officials said.

The agency has also named assistant general manager of Air India Deepak Sangwan, CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts Vikramaditya, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats and two others — Nitesh Kohar, a clerk in the ED, and Dhall’s father Birender Pal Singh, sources said.

Official sources said that the CBI probe was initiated following a complaint from the ED that during its initial investigation into the Delhi government’s excise policy scam, it had detected that Amandeep Dhall, an accused in the case, and his father Birender Pal Singh had given an amount of Rs 5 crore in gratification to chartered accountant Praveen Vats for arranging help in the ED probe.

According to an official source, Vats had revealed before the ED that Sangwan had introduced him to Khatri in December 2022. He had also informed that he had made a payment of Rs 50 lakh as an advance amount to Sangwan and Khatri in December 2022 at a parking place behind the ITC Hotel in Vasant Vihar for taking out Dhall’s name from the list of the accused.

The CCTV footage of the meetings collected by the ED shows that Sangwan, Vats, Khatri and Kohar met on June 28, followed by a meeting among Sangwan, Vats, Singh and Khatri behind Claridges Hotel the next day when the briefcase was transferred in Singh’s car by Vats, according to the FIR.

The ED had then referred its probe to the CBI.

