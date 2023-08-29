Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: ED official booked for Rs 5 crore bribery

According to an official source, Vats had revealed before the ED that Sangwan had introduced him to Khatri in December 2022.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The CBI has registered an FIR against Enforcement Directorate assistant director Pawan Khatri in an alleged bribery of Rs 5 crore by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to evade action in the excise policy scam case, officials said.

The agency has also named assistant general manager of Air India Deepak Sangwan, CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts Vikramaditya, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats and two others — Nitesh Kohar, a clerk in the ED, and Dhall’s father Birender Pal Singh, sources said.

Official sources said that the CBI probe was initiated following a complaint from the ED that during its initial investigation into the Delhi government’s excise policy scam, it had detected that Amandeep Dhall, an accused in the case, and his father Birender Pal Singh had given an amount of Rs 5 crore in gratification to chartered accountant Praveen Vats for arranging help in the ED probe.

EXPLAINED | How the controversy over the Delhi Liquor Policy unfolded

According to an official source, Vats had revealed before the ED that Sangwan had introduced him to Khatri in December 2022. He had also informed that he had made a payment of Rs 50 lakh as an advance amount to Sangwan and Khatri in December 2022 at a parking place behind the ITC Hotel in Vasant Vihar for taking out Dhall’s name from the list of the accused.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor scam: Kejriwal quizzed by CBI for over nine hours

The CCTV footage of the meetings collected by the ED shows that Sangwan, Vats, Khatri and Kohar met on June 28, followed by a meeting among Sangwan, Vats, Singh and Khatri behind Claridges Hotel the next day when the briefcase was transferred in Singh’s car by Vats, according to the FIR. 
The ED had then referred its probe to the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi liquor scam ED official bribery CBI Pawan Khatri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp