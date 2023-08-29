Home Cities Delhi

Delhi school teacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class 

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in UP where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community.

Published: 29th August 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

A teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said on Monday.

"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to children.

"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi school teacher derogatory remarks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp