Delhi school teacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in UP where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community.
Published: 29th August 2023 11:33 AM | Last Updated: 29th August 2023 11:33 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: A teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said on Monday.
"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.
Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to children.
"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.
This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community.