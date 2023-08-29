It’s all in the bag: Elevate your fashion game with  Perona’s latest collection of ‘Urban’ bags

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and style, Perona, a renowned fashion brand, has come up with an exquisite new collection of bags, titled ‘Urban’. True to its name, the bags exude elegance and practicality, all at the same time. Designed to captivate the modern individual, this exquisite assortment seamlessly combines elegance with functionality, elevating every outfit and accommodating diverse needs.

Featuring an array of sophisticated designs, Perona’s new bags collection showcases meticulous attention to detail with a unique hybridisation of design and functionality for completing an attire so you can make a smooth transition from office to the streets, from day to evening, without sacrificing comfort or style.

From sleek handbags that effortlessly transition between various settings, travel backpacks and duffels that blend practicality and fashion, there is a bag to suit every occasion and personal style.

We speak to Shruti Mangla, Co-founder and Creative Director, Perona, for more details about the Urban collection.

What is Urban inspired by?

With Urban, we celebrate the return of vibrancy to urban life and embrace its energetic spirit. The designs are inspired by geometry, architecture and art, yet they play with shapes and forms.

What are the designs you have focused on?

The new forms and shapes are lent by the usage of supple, soft and luxurious lambskin leather. The craftsmanship is further highlighted in our mix of unique woven leathers that create interesting patterns, floral motifs and perfectly executed quilted ribbed leather cords. The collection also features updated versions of our iconic silhouettes in classic Art Deco-inspired forms.

Do you think that the collection exudes timeless appeal?

The overall colour gamut has been widened with infusions of light blues and tans that inspire an elevated mood in the wearer. The timeless appeal of our monochromatic colour tones continues as part of our signature colour scheme while the much-loved shade of olive is relayed on some of our evening pieces.

What are the materials you have chosen?

We have extensively used supple, soft and luxurious lambskin leathers along with

premium Italian calfskins in various finishes and textures. All leathers used in the collection

are sourced from LWG Gold certified tanneries while the lining used in bags are from sustainably sourced linen fabric.



What are the bags meant for — occasion/festival/office/regular?

We offer a wide assortment of designs with depth in each category for settings such as evening wear, everyday wear, professional settings and travel. We cater to our ever-evolving customer preferences by ensuring designs are available across a wide range of materials, colours and styles.

