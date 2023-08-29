Lodge FIR against woman for breaking into father-in-law’s house: Delhi court to police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here has directed the Station House officer (SHO) of Tilak Nagar to register an FIR against a woman who allegedly tried to break into her father-in-law’s house to take her belongings.

Metropolitan Magistrate Devanshu Sajlan was hearing an application filed by the complainant’s counsel Prashant Diwan under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeking directions to the police for the registration of FIR.

Under 156 (3) of the CrPC, a magistrate can direct the officer-in-charge of a police station to investigate a cognisable offence. The complainant said that his daughter-in-law, along with some relatives, tried to trespass into his house by breaking open the lock on June 27 last year.

The court in an order passed on Saturday noted that according to the Action Taken Report (ATR), the daughter-in-law had broken the lock to take her belongings and the matter pertained to a “family dispute.”

“If the complainant was not allowing her to take the belongings, she should have taken legal recourse and obtained a court order,” the court said. The magistrate said two aspects had to be considered, one, whether allegations in the complaint revealed the commission of a cognisable offence and two, whether field investigation was required and ordered to file the FIR within seven days.

